Suspension reduced, so Tepera begins serving

Cubs relief pitcher Ryan Tepera blows on his throwing hand during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Chicago, Sunday, April 18, 2021. Associated Press

Cubs reliever Ryan Tepera had his suspension reduced from three games to two and began serving it Sunday.

Tepera was docked by the league office for throwing a pitch behind Milwaukee pitcher Brandon Woodruff on April 13 after Cubs catcher Willson Contreras was hit three times by Brewers pitchers. After the suspension, Tepera said he thought the time was right to send a message to the Brewers. Woodruff was back on the mound Sunday, coincidentally.

Manager David Ross wasn't sure why Tepera's suspension was reduced, but a one-game dip does seem to be a common experience.

"I have no idea," Ross said. "It stinks to play a man down for sure. I don't know what the argument was but we'll be happy to get him back on that second day in Atlanta."

Before Sunday's game, Ross gave an update on Joc Pederson, on the injured list with a sore wrist. When the Cubs leave for a two-city road trip in Atlanta and Cincinnati, Pederson will head to the South Bend alternate site to get some work in.

"Joc feels great, some really good progress in the last two days that feels like the irritation is getting out of there," Ross said." I think swings are Tuesday, Wednesday, depending on how he's feeling, then maybe some lives. If the batting practice goes well and the next day there's no residual effects from that, then we'll continue to push him forward."

