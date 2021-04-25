 

Cubs take some consolation from Hoerner's heads-up play

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Chicago Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner lets the ball drop intentionally to create a double play during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Chicago, on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

    Chicago Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner lets the ball drop intentionally to create a double play during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Chicago, on Sunday, April 25, 2021. Associated Press

 
Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 4/25/2021 7:55 PM

Maybe this wasn't such a good outing for the Cubs, but they took some joy in turning a soft line drive into a double play on Sunday.

It happened in the eighth inning with the score still 1-0. With a runner on first, Avisail Garcia lifted a soft liner that second baseman Nico Hoerner let fall to the ground. Hoerner then nailed Garcia at first base and tagged out the runner, Omar Narvaez, in a rundown.

 

According to Hoerner and manager David Ross, the key to the whole thing was shortstop Javy Baez noticing Garcia wasn't running hard to first and relaying that news to Hoerner.

"That was a total group effort," Hoerner said. "That does not happen if he's not yelling in my ear. Pop ups, especially on a day like this at Wrigley, your head is definitely on the ball, not on the runner. So great communication and that was a big play for us for sure. That was fun."

And maybe it is a little ironic, since Baez has been criticized a few times for not running hard on a pop up or fly ball, including earlier this week. But hey, live and learn, right?

"(Hoerner) is such a smart baseball player," Ross said. "Javy's screaming at him, 'He's not running, he's not running.' I think it's great communication between the middle infielders. Awareness, knowing that you're in the grass, the ball's not going to take that big of a hop.

"There's just a sense of being a great baseball player and his IQ is extremely high. You love that type of stuff. That baseball mentality and the having communication between the middle infielders. That's one that really makes you smile and I'll hold onto that one."

Twitter: @McGrawDHBulls

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Third time no charm as Woodruff shuts down Cubs again
Related Article
Third time no charm as Woodruff shuts down Cubs again
 
Cubs' Hoerner surprised at demotion, but tried to stay positive
Related Article
Cubs' Hoerner surprised at demotion, but tried to stay positive
 
Related Article
Cubs' Hoerner spent his time in South Bend glued to Marquee
 
Close call, near-misses end Cubs win streak
Related Article
Close call, near-misses end Cubs win streak
 
Cubs' early-inning run explosion was best since 2009
Related Article
Cubs' early-inning run explosion was best since 2009
 
Cubs success against lefties? Maybe it's Marisnick
Related Article
Cubs success against lefties? Maybe it's Marisnick
 
Cubs help prove hitting is contagious with another blowout win
Related Article
Cubs help prove hitting is contagious with another blowout win
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 