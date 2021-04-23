Former Bears great Steve McMichael battling ALS
Former Bears defensive stalwart Steve McMichael said he's been diagnosed with ALS.
McMichael, 63, told WGN's Jarrett Payton he was first diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, at the Mayo Clinic in January. The diagnosis was confirmed in a second opinion at Rush University Medical Center.
"I'm not going to be out in the public any more," McMichael told WGN. "I can't even sign my name any more, and everybody's going to be speculating, 'Where's McMichael, what's wrong with him?'
"I'm here to tell everyone I've been diagnosed with ALS, so I'm not going to be a public figure any more."
The Super Bowl champion played 13 years for the Bears.
