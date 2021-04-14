Contreras bat flip has Ross' full support

Some managers might belong to the "old school" way of thinking, but Cubs boss David Ross said he enjoyed the saga of Willson Contreras and the Brewers Tuesday.

After getting hit by a pitch for the third time this season against Milwaukee, Contreras slugged a game-winning 2-run homer in the eighth inning, complete with long pause, bat flip, and shushing of the fans as he rounded third base.

"When I was a player or maybe when I was a broadcaster, did I love big bat flips and all that? Probably not," Ross said. "But the way Willson plays for us and for me, I've got this guy's back as much as anybody. I support it. I thought he's kept things under control really well this year and his emotions in check in a very professional way, and gone out and spoke volumes with his defense and his bat.

"I'm super supportive of my guys when it comes to that and I love the fact that he was able to have a little payback last night. We needed that. We needed that as a group and I think he needed to get some of that out."

Last week at Wrigley Field, the benches cleared briefly when Contreras was hit for the second day in a row and took a few steps toward the mound. Contreras later said he was fined by MLB for those actions.

"I like it better when it's on my team for sure. When you're on a team, you only care about your players," Ross said. "When you're managing, my guys can do no wrong in my eyes and I support my guys through thick and thin.

I love my players. I love their energy, I love their frustration, I love their bat flips, fiery sides. I love some guys that are just calm, cool and collected. You find the things you love about each player and Willson's one of those guys. I thought he was able to exert the frustration in the right way. Tension, energy, rivalry, all that stuff's good for sports, to me."

