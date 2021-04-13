Feder: Kontender network brings more sports talk to Chicago

Another sports talk offering has just been added to the Chicago media menu.

This week marks the launch of The Kontender, a 24/7 digital audio network with commercial-free sports content focusing on Chicago and Washington, D.C.

Chicago sports programming, including Pat Morenzoni's "The Windy City Breeze" and Jon Zaghloul's "Sports Talk Chicago," will air on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays (along with other content on Sundays). Washington sports content will air Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

"We look to take advantage of talent that may be on the sidelines because of the economic trouble of traditional radio broadcasters," said Joe Curci, marketing manager of the Scotch Plains, New Jersey-based network.

