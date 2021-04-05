Chicago White Sox's Mercedes named AL Player of the Week

Chicago White Sox's Yermin Mercedes (73) celebrates as he crosses home plate after hitting a home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif.

When the White Sox look back at the first week of the season, they are going to remember more than 3 tough road losses to the Angels.

Yermin Mercedes' incredible opening run is going to be impossible to forget.

"You know, I'd be offering Yerm an extension right now," said Sox relief pitcher Evan Marshall. "That's some of the best hitting consecutively I've ever seen."

One of the last players to make the 26-man roster out of spring training, Mercedes was not in the White Sox's lineup for Thursday night's opener at Los Angeles.

He did play the next three games vs. the Angels and became the first player in major-league history to start the season with 8 straight hits.

For his efforts, the 28-year-old designated hitter/catcher was named American League Player of the Week on Monday.

"Just so exciting," Mercedes said. "I'm proud because I won that, I'm very happy with that."

Mercedes went 5-for-5 in his first game of the season Friday night and was 9-for-14 (.643) with 2 doubles, a home run, 6 RBI and a 1.643 OPS in the series at L.A.

"Awesome," Mercedes said. "Awesome. Happy days. I'm excited. I never imagined I would win American League Player of the Week. I never knew if (I'd be) in the big leagues because I never imagined that. But right now, I'm here because I'm working hard for that. So excited for real. I'm proud of that."

Mercedes made his fourth straight start at DH for the Sox on Monday night at Seattle, and he's expected to stay in the lineup for at least another game.

"He's such a fun-loving kind of person," manager Tony La Russa said. "Having to play in the minor leagues and different leagues, to finally get here and have success, I mean everybody is enjoying it. I'm not sure the camera catches all of it, but when he's had that string of hits the guys go nuts. It's partly because it helps us, but it's fun to see a guy like him enjoy the success that he's worked hard to get."

Sox back in Schaumburg:

With the minor-league season not opening until May due to COVID-19 protocols, alternate training sites are back in April.

Like last year, the Sox will be keeping players fresh at Wintrust Field in Schaumburg, where the Boomers play Frontier League baseball.

Unlike last year, there will be games.

The White Sox will play the Cubs' alternate-site team April 13, 24, 28 and 30 at Wintrust Field. The two teams also will play at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 19.

Determining the possibility of safely allowing fans to attend select games in Schaumburg is under consideration. Details will be announced at a future date.

The White Sox vs. Cubs alternate-squad game at Guaranteed Rate Field is not open to the public.

Reynaldo Lopez and Danny Mendick are among the 26 players the Sox assigned to Schaumburg.