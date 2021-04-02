Moser leaving Loyola to become Oklahoma's next coach

Porter Moser watches from the bench during the first half of the Sweet 16 game against Oregon State. Moser is in the middle of finalizing a deal to become Oklahoma's head coach, according to reports. Associated Press

Loyola coach Porter Moser is in the middle of finalizing a deal to become Oklahoma's head coach, according to multiple reports.

Loyola had been working to keep Moser, countering with a significant pay raise above his salary of about $1 million.

Moser led Loyola to its second Sweet 16 in four years, building the Ramblers into one of the most successful mid-majors in the nation, and becoming one of the nation's most attractive candidates for any coaching vacancy.

Moser wouldn't discuss his coaching situation after Oregon State eliminated Loyola 65-58 in a Midwest Region semifinal. He said it was too soon to think about his own future in the minutes after a season-ending loss.

"I just need to take a breath with these guys," Moser said. "It's been very, very tough, when you build a relationship with these guys and you see the season end."

"I know a lot of things were swirling outside around me. I can't help that. The only thing I was focusing on was giving 110 percent of my preparation, my energy, my love to these players through this time."

Moser, 52, has 17 seasons of head coaching experience but burst onto the national scene three years ago when he led Loyola to the Final Four in the school's first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1985.

Moser showed he wasn't a fluke this year when the Ramblers upset No. 1 seed Illinois and got back to a regional semifinal. Cameron Krutwig and Lucas Williamson were the only holdovers from that Final Four team.

After going 32-61 in his first three seasons at Loyola, Moser has posted a 156-80 record in the seven years since. Moser is 293-242 in a career that also includes stops at Little Rock and Illinois State.

Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger announced his retirement last week, ending a 35-year Division I head coaching career that included taking five schools to the NCAA Tournament -- with two of them reaching the Final Four -- and more than 650 career wins.

The 68-year-old Kruger led Florida to the national semifinals in 1994 and Oklahoma to the same spot in 2016. He is the only coach to lead five programs to NCAA Tournament wins -- Oklahoma, Kansas State, Florida, Illinois and UNLV.

At 674-432, his win totals were 10th among active Division I coaches and 27th overall at the time of his retirement.