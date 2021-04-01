Heyward says Cubs are a 'young old veteran team'

Cubs outfielders, from left, Jake Marisnick, Joc Pederson, Jason Heyward and Ian Happ wrap up the team's final workout Wednesday before today's Opening Day against Pittsburgh at Wrigley Field. Associated Press

As the Cubs got ready to take the field for Opening Day, right fielder Jason Heyward provided this description of the 2021 squad:

"It feels like a very young old veteran team," said Heyward, 31. '"What is evident when you walk in the door, you see world champions, see players with accolades, you see guys who are great at playing roles. I feel like this is a very well-balanced squad. I think everyone is in tune to how we want to go about it as a group."

Some familiar labels still apply. For probably the fourth year in a row, Heyward was asked about this possibly being the last time around for the World Series nucleus. The sense of urgency is even greater now with Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javy Baez in the final year of their contracts. But a couple of World Series holdovers, Jon Lester and Kyle Schwarber, departed over the winter, both landing in Washington.

Manager David Ross enters his second season on the job. But Thursday is his first game as manager with fans in the seats at Wrigley Field. He'll also have to deal with having no designated hitter, after playing with it last year.

"Last opening day is such a blur," Ross said. "I think this year definitely feels new and exciting. I think the butterflies started a night or so ago. You're prepping, studying the other team, making out the lineup. I don't know, it's just really exciting."

Asked to provide his description of the '21 Cubs, Ross chose some different adjectives than Heyward.

"I think it's a hardworking group for sure; blue-collar, lovable type guys," he said. "They go out and they compete their tail off. I think it's a group of guys that care immensely about performing for the 'C' on their chest and the Cubs organization and the fan base we have here.

"This fan base here makes you feel like a king. I've been able to feel that. I know these guys put a lot of work in and put a lot of importance on their performance for this fan base and fro this organization. Blue-collar, but for me a very likable, lovable, great personalities group that is out to prove something, I believe."

Ross said his season-opening address to the players Wednesday included references to so many guys with something to prove, whether it's earning a new contract or demonstrating they are everyday players, or have something left in the tank.

"I think a lot of them are on a mission to accomplish some special things," Ross said. "So when you hear it coming out of their mouths and see it in their work, I think it's really powerful."

The batting order against Pittsburgh was a spring training favorite with alternating left- and right-handed hitters: Ian Happ, CF; Willson Contreras, C; Rizzo, 1B; Bryant, 3B; Joc Pederson, LF; Baez, SS; Heyward, RF; David Bote, 2B and Kyle Hendricks, P.

It's certainly a see-your-breath kind of day at Wrigley. The first-pitch temperature is forecast at 32 degrees with wind guts from the north up to 22 mph.

