The dream is over for Loyola in loss to Oregon State

Loyola's Marquise Kennedy fights for a loose ball with Oregon State's Gianni Hunt (0) and Ethan Thompson Saturday in the Sweet 16 in Indianapolis. Associated Press

Loyola's Cameron Krutwig takes it on the chin from center Roman Silva in the first half of Saturday's 65-58 Oregon State victory in the NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Associated Press

The Loyola Ramblers got themselves caught in a trap Saturday -- a Beaver trap.

The eighth-seeded Ramblers were stymied by Oregon State's zone defense for much of Saturday's matchup at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Loyola trailed 24-16 at halftime on the way to a 65-58 loss to 12th-seeded Oregon State.

The Beavers (20-12) go on to the Elite 8 while the Ramblers (26-5) go home wondering how they could have suffered through such a horrific shooting game.

The Ramblers wound up 18 of 54 (33.3%) from the field, and 5 of 23 (21.7%) from 3-point range.

This was a battle of tough defenses, so it was no surprise that the first possession of the game resulted in a shot-clock violation by Oregon State against Loyola's defense.

From there, the first half became a slog.

It took Oregon State six minutes to score its first field goal, but because the Ramblers had trouble finding the basket, they trailed only 7-3 at the time.

Cameron Krutwig gave the Ramblers a 16-13 with about six minutes left in the half, but it was all Beavers after that as they took a 24-16 lead at the intermission.

At the half, Loyola was an ice-cold 4-for-23 from the field and 1-for-9 from 3-point range.

As troubling for the Ramblers, Lucas Williamson, Aher Uguak and Keith Clemons each had 2 personal fouls by halftime.

Poor shooting continued to plague the Ramblers in the second half as they fell behind 37-24 on a breakaway dunk by Ethan Thompson, Oregon State's player of the game with 22 points.

The Ramblers were able to chip away, and they cut their deficit to 47-44 after a 3-pointer by Braden Norris and a basket inside by Uguak after a miss by Thompson at the other end.

That's as close as the Ramblers could come, and the Beavers moved on.

Krutwig led the Ramblers with 14 points while Williamson and Norris had 10 each.