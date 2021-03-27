 

Boys soccer: Palatine rebounds from loss to top Hoffman Estates

  • Hoffman Estates' Connor Kurzynski, left, tries to control the ball in front of Palatine's Isaac Lara during Saturday's boys soccer match at Palatine.

  • Palatine goalkeeper Kyle Varela makes a save as Hoffman Estates' Manny Amerzcua leaps to avoid contact during Saturday's boys soccer match at Palatine.

  • Palatine's Antonio Milenkov, right, makes a pass in front of Hoffman Estates goalkeeper Adrian Huerta-Dominguez on a Pirates scoring play during Saturday's boys soccer match at Palatine.

  • Palatine's Christopher Mejia (8) scores on a header during Saturday's boys soccer match against Hoffman Estates.

  • Palatine's Victor Vega, left, and Hoffman Estates' Bryan Flores try to control the ball during Saturday's boys soccer match at Palatine.

  • Palatine's Aaromn Garcia, left, and Hoffman Estates' Connor Kurzynski make contact near the sideline during Saturday's boys soccer match at Palatine.

  • Hoffman Estates' Logan Garcia, right, keeps the ball in front of him as he goes against Palatine's Zackary Sondergaard during Saturday's boys soccer match at Palatine.

By Mike Garofola
Daily Herald Correspondent
Updated 3/27/2021 7:22 PM

Palatine's boys soccer team bounced back from a 3-0 loss to Mid-Suburban League leader Hersey earlier in the week with a 3-1 victory over Hoffman Estates Saturday afternoon at Chic Anderson Stadium in Palatine.

Three first half goals -- two from senior Will Braznell -- all but dashed the hopes of the visiting Hawks (2-3-1), who were fresh off an impressive 3-0 win over Schaumburg on Thursday.

 

"This was a good win for us today, especially after our loss to Hersey the other night, and it gets us back over .500 once again," said Braznell, who will play next fall at Ripon College in Wisconsin.

"I thought we came out and outplayed them in the first 15 minutes or so but that first goal took the wind out of us and that third one by No. 7 (Braznell) is always difficult for any team to get over," said Hawks coach Sean Armstrong.

The Hawks were indeed the better side in the opening quarter hour, thanks in part to some fine work by captain Manny Amezcua, who went box-to-box all throughout, and was supported by teammates Ethan Knapp and Juan Figuueroa.

Braznell opened the scoring at 16 minutes after a well-worked move would pry open the Hawks in their own end with Antonio Milenkov providing the helper after his enterprising run up the left side.

Christopher Mejia doubled the advantage for the Pirates (4-3-1) just before the half-hour when he elevated into the air to redirect a well delivered bending corner from Omar Marin.

Pirates keeper Kyle Varela did well to keep the visitors off the scoreboard with a strong effort to stop an Amezcua free kick and a few minutes later, Braznell earned his second of the contest.

"It was great (high) pressure that led to that third goal. The ball just kind of spilled directly to me for the easy finish," said Braznell.

Hawks keeper Adrian Huerta-Dominguez would deny Braznell his third goal of the game with a valiant save and just moments before Amezcua pulled one back for his club at 47 minutes.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"Three mistakes cost us today, one of which was a set-piece goal, something Palatine has always done so well," lamented Armstrong.

"It was a good all-around effort from the guys today. Will's first goal was well played, the second off a dead ball which is something we always like to get, and that final goal came from hard work and pressure," said Pirates longtime assistant coach Charlie Gries, who was filling in for Willie Filian.

"It was great to see us keep the pedal down to get that 3-0 lead before the break, and to see us finish off the win with a strong finish."

The Pirates will play Rolling Meadows Tuesday, while the Hawks take on Hersey.

