Tough roster decisions keeping Chicago Cubs' Ross up at night

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross is dealing with some tough roster decisions as spring training winds down to a close.

Second-year Cubs manager David Ross is still experiencing a rookie learning curve in some areas.

One example is roster cuts.

During the shortened 2020 season, teams started with expanded rosters. This time, the Cubs need to be down to 26 players before Thursday's season opener at Wrigley Field, and it won't be easy.

"I didn't know how much I missed out on last year and how much work really goes into that and thoughts and questioning this and questioning that, and trying to look at every scenario," Ross said. "It's been a lot, I'll be honest. I usually wait till the season to not sleep too much, but the last couple of nights, it's one of those where you wake up and roll over and it starts churning in your head."

The regular lineup and starting pitching seem pretty well set. One question is if Nico Hoerner will be the regular second baseman, and based on his performance this spring, the answer appears to be yes.

David Bote figures to be a lock to make the final roster. So do the Cubs keep both Eric Sogard and Ildemaro Vargas as spare infielders? Or maybe Cameron Maybin as a fifth outfielder?

Ross talked Friday about using Kris Bryant less often in left field this season. Newcomers Joc Pederson (.366, 7 home runs) and Jake Marisnick (.389, 4 home runs) have had stellar springs. If this keeps up, the Cubs might end up with a four-way split in outfield playing time, with Marisnick filling in at all three spots.

"We've talked a lot and there's pros and cons to almost every side," Ross said. "I've learned a lot in this process and continue to learn. It's been fun, I would say, to talk all these things through. I'm gaining so much experience in this, being my first time. There wasn't a whole lot of tough decisions last year."

The top of the rotation appears set, with Kyle Hendricks, Jake Arrieta, Zach Davies and Trevor Williams. But the final decisions got tougher with Adbert Alzolay's outing against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night, which included 2 runs, 1 hit and 5 strikeouts in 3⅔ innings. Alzolay struggled earlier this spring but navigated the Dodgers' A-lineup in this game.

"He looked like a major-league starter to me," Ross said. "He was sharp and he's kind of trending in the right direction, in my opinion."

Former all-star Shelby Miller is another tough call. He has pitched well this spring after missing all of last season.

The best bullpen performers have been Rex Brothers, Brandon Workman, Ryan Tepera, Brad Wieck and Jason Adam, but contracts and minor-league options will play into those final decisions.

