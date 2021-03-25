Bulls start deadline day with a splash, add all-star Vucevic

Multiple reports have said Nikola Vucevic has been traded to the Bulls by the Orlando Magic. Associated Press

The Bulls got trade-deadline day rolling with a semi-blockbuster.

According to multiple reports, they are adding all-star center Nikola Vucevic from Orlando for Wendell Carter Jr., Otto Porter and two first-round draft picks. The Bulls will also get forward Al Farouq Aminu in the deal.

The exact years and lottery protections on those draft choices is unclear. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report the deal.

With so much focus on Orlando forward Aaron Gordon being on the trade block, the Bulls snagging Vucevic was a mild surprise. The 6-foot-11 Switzerland native is averaging 24.5 points and 11.8 rebounds this season. He's made steady improvement throughout his career, which began in Philadelphia. Once a defensive liability, Vucevic has grown on that end and added a 3-point shot to his repertoire in recent years.

Vucevic, 30, has two years left on his contract, worth $24 million and $22 million, which is a pretty good value for an NBA all-star. Aminu, 30, has had injury issues, playing in 17 and 18 games the past two seasons. He was one year left on his contract at $10.2 million. With a high payroll and disappointing record, the Magic seems to be moving into a rebuilding plan.

For the Bulls, it's been clear for a while that having so many young players with no winning experience has been a difficult formula. It was just a matter of time before one of the recent first-round picks was moved. Carter, the No. 7 pick of the 2018 draft, has shown promise in his three seasons with the Bulls, but also struggled with injuries, inconsistency and wavering confidence.

With two all-stars on the roster now with Vucevic and Zach LaVine, the question is whether president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas will make another move to add a third piece. The NBA trade deadline is 2 p.m. today.

