Bulls make bold move to add all-star center Vucevic

The Bulls gained several players via trade Thursday, the biggest among them is Nikola Vucevic, who was acquired from the Orlando Magic. Associated Press

When he took the job, president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas said he thought the Bulls had more talent than last year's record showed.

But not enough talent, apparently. Karnisovas was busy on NBA trade deadline day and added an all-star in Orlando center Nikola Vucevic.

The Bulls sent Wendell Carter Jr., Otto Porter and their 2021 and 2023 first-round picks to the Magic for Vucevic and forward Al-Farouq Aminu.

Then in a three-way trade with Boston and Washington, the Bulls added Celtics big man Daniel Theis, Celtics guard Javonte Green and Wizards forward Troy Brown Jr. The Bulls gave up Daniel Gafford, Chandler Hutchison and Luke Kornet in this deal.

Despite all the rumors about trading for Lonzo Ball and creating a Big Three with Vucevic and Zach LaVine, Ball is staying put in New Orleans for now.

Ball will be a restricted free agent this summer, but the Bulls used up most of their summer cap space by taking on Vucevic and Aminu. They could conceivably create more cap space by buying out the partially-guaranteed contracts of Thad Young and Tomas Satoransky, but they'll also have a decision to make on restricted free agent Lauri Markkanen.

Without question, Vucevic is the major acquisition for the Bulls. The 6-foot-11 Switzerland native is averaging 24.5 points and 11.8 rebounds this season. He's made steady improvement throughout his career, which began in Philadelphia. Once a defensive liability, Vucevic has made grown on that end and added a 3-point shot to his repertoire in recent years.

Vucevic, 30, has two years left on his contract, worth $24 million and $22 million, which is a pretty good value for an all-star. The Bulls snagging Vucevic was a mild surprise, with most of Orlando's trade talk focused on Aaron Gordon. The Magic obviously decided to shift to rebuilding mode, sending Gordon to Denver and guard Evan Fournier to Boston on Thursday.

Aminu, 30, has had injury issues, playing in just 17 and 18 games the past two seasons. He was one year left on his contract at $10.2 million.

Theis, a 6-8 German native, figures to get heavy minutes with the Bulls. He was averaging 9.5 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Celtics.

Brown is a 6-6 small forward, chosen No. 15 overall in the 2018 draft from Oregon. He had a nice sophomore season with the Wizards, averaging 10.4 points and 5.6 rebounds, but he hasn't played as much this year.

Green, 27, is a 6-4 guard from Radford, who has seen limited minutes in two NBA seasons. Green is a better rebounder (6.4 per 36 minutes) than 3-point shooter (29.1 percent).

It's been clear for a while that having so many young players with no winning experience has been a difficult formula for the Bulls. It was just a matter of time before one of the recent first-round picks was moved. Carter, who went No. 7 in the 2018 draft, has shown some promise in his three seasons with the Bulls, but also struggled with injuries, inconsistency and wavering confidence.

The two first-round picks headed to Orlando are thought to be top-4 protected. As of Thursday morning, the Bulls (19-24) were 10th in the Eastern Conference standings, but just three games behind fourth-place Charlotte.

With a nice boost from Vucevic, the Bulls probably think their first-round pick could easily end up in the 15 to 20 range, making it less valuable.

It was a hectic deadline around the league. Miami made a bold move in the final moments, adding Victor Oladipo from Houston for Avery Bradley and Kelly Olynyk. The Heat is also considered a favorite to sign San Antonio's LaMarcus Aldridge after a buyout.

Atlanta and the Clippers swapped veteran guards, with Rajon Rondo going to the Clippers and Lou Williams to the Hawks. Toronto's Norman Powell went to Portland for Gary Trent Jr., but the Raptors hung onto veteran Kyle Lowry.

• Twitter: @McGrawDHBulls