Boys soccer: Dundee-Crown blanks Cary-Grove

The message the Dundee-Crown's boys soccer team received from coach Rey Vargas at halftime was all about movement.

"We started off really fast," Vargas said. "We were just not creating enough opportunities after that first goal. We talked about movement, keeping the ball, moving it around and open them up to get chances. I'm glad they came in the second half."

The Chargers executed just as their coach wished after halftime, scoring three times for a 4-0 Fox Valley Conference victory over Cary-Grove Tuesday night at the McHenry Athletic Center.

D-C midfielder Osvaldo Rodriguez maneuvered around two defenders and threaded a pass to Ashton Ajroja, who put the ball into the net in the seventh minute.

"Osvaldo beat the guy and I was making a holding run," Ajroja said. "He played it into the middle and trusted me and I got a touch and finished it."

D-C (3-2-1, 3-1 FVC) scored again in the 49th minute when Ajroja dribbled along the end line, right of the goal, and sent a pass to Juan David Pacheco at the top of the goal box. Pacheco fired it into the net.

The assist will cost Ajroja a gym T-shirt.

"J.D. (Pacheco) and I made a bet today, so I didn't want to pass it to him at first," Ajroja said. "But I had to give him a pass and he put it in the back of the net, so that's OK."

Rodriguez thought the Chargers applied good pressure on the Trojans (1-2-2, 1-2-2) most of the game.

"We did pretty good pressuring and talking and moving forward as a team," Rodriguez said. "And just connecting and getting shots on target. We dominated the game. We kept possession the whole game."

Midfielder Miguel Angel Pena finished the scoring with a pair of goals 4 minutes apart, in the 60th and 63rd minutes. Edgar Lara assisted on Pena's second goal.

C-G coach Mark Olson felt the artificial turf at the MAC field, which D-C is using early to not damage its home field after heavy snows in February, accentuated D-C's speed.

"Their overall speed is something to reckon with," Olson said. "They move really well and work off the ball. They're just a really good team on turf, and I'm sure off turf, but it really helped out. They're just good. I'm happy with the way we competed."