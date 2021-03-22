Feder: Entercom launches 'The Bet' HD2 wagering channel from The Score
Updated 3/22/2021 9:31 AM
A full-time HD2 audio channel devoted to sports betting debuts today with programming produced from the studios of Entercom sports/talk WSCR 670-AM, Robert Feder writes.
"The Bet," an affiliate of BetQL Audio Network and CBS Sports Radio, launches on the HD2 Radio channel of WCFS 105.9-FM and on Entercom sports stations nationwide. (Here is the link.)
Among national sports talk and sports betting shows originating from The Score are "BetQL Daily" with Joe Ostrowski and Ross Tucker, and "You Better You Bet" with Nick Kostos and Ken Barkley.
