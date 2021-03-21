Loyola upsets Illinois in 2nd round of NCAA Tournament

Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu checks for options while being defended by Loyola's Lucas Williamson Sunday in the NCAA Tournament. Associated Press

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt watches Loyola defeat Illinois Sunday in the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis. Associated Press

Illinois center Kofi Cockburn talks with guard Ayo Dosunmu during the second half of Loyola's 71-58 win Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Associated Press

Loyola's Cameron Krutwig gets a handful of Illinois center Kofi Cockburn in the first half of the Ramblers' 71-58 win Sunday in the NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Associated Press

Far from being intimidated or getting run off the court, the Loyola Ramblers came out Sunday and took it to top-seeded Illinois at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The result was a stunning 71-58 victory for the eighth-seeded Ramblers over top-seeded Illinois and a trip to the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament.

Shocking? Maybe it shouldn't be.

Loyola, known for its swarming defense, came out strong and set the tone from the get go, on the way to a 33-24 halftime lead.

The Ramblers led 33-19 before a 5-0 Illini run cut the Loyola lead at the half.

Cameron Krutwig gave Loyola a 39-29 advantage with a hook shot, and the Ramblers fended off Illinois the rest of the way.

The Ramblers had a 65-54 lead with less than three minutes to play before the Illini made a late charge.

Loyola, coached by Porter Moser, is trying to replicate its Cinderella run to the Final Four in 2018.

Seniors Krutwig and Lucas Williamson, parts of the Final Four squad, led the Ramblers. Krutwig, from Jacobs High School, had 19 points while Williamson had 14.

Illinois big man Kofi Cockburn led the Illini with 21.