Loyola tops Georgia Tech 71-60, will face Illini on Sunday
Lucas Williamson may operate in the shadow of Cameron Krutwig and may be known as a defensive specialist for the Loyola Ramblers.
But Williamson stepped out big time Friday, leading all scorers with 21 points as Loyola beat Georgia Tech 71-60 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The victory earned the No. 8 seed Ramblers a Sunday date with top-seeded Illinois, which beat Drexel 78-49 earlier in the day.
The Ramblers found themselves down 10 points early in the game but settled down to take a 30-25 lead at the half.
They withstood another Tech charge in the second half as the Yellow jackets went on a 9-0 run to take a 39-37 lead with 13:30 to go.
But a Williamson 3-pointer got the Ramblers (25-4) going again, and they were able to pull away.
Guard Braden Norris had 16 points for the Ramblers, going 4-for-7 from 3-point Range. Keith Clemons had 12 points, and Krutwig had 10.
The most astonishing stat of the day was the 12-0 margin in offensive rebounds for Loyola. That helped them overcome Georgia Tech's 57.4 percent shooting. Georgia Tech, champions of the ACC tournament, finished at 17-9. Jordan Usher led the Jackets with 15 points.
After the Ramblers took an early 3-2 lead on an early 3-pointer by Williamson, Georgia Tech took over, and the Yellow Jackets looked like they might run the Ramblers off the court.
Georgia Tech took a 13-3 lead with 13:46 to go in the first half after the fourth Loyola turnover. After a timeout, Norris hit a 3 to get the Ramblers righted again, and they chipped away until finally taking a lead, at 24-23 on a Krutwig layup. Williamson took a pass from Norris and scored from down low before Krutwig gave Loyola a 28-23 lead. The Ramblers took their 30-25 lead at the half, and Georgia Tech had foul trouble. Jordan took 3 fouls into the intermission while Khalid Moore had 2.
The Ramblers were 6 of 16 from the field before finishing the half 12 of 25.
@BruceMiles2112
|