Loyola tops Georgia Tech 71-60, will face Illini on Sunday

Loyola's Cameron Krutwig looks to pass with Georgia Tech forward Khalid Moore not giving much room Friday at the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis. Associated Press

Loyola guard Marquise Kennedy backs down Georgia Tech guard Bubba Parham in the first half of Friday's 71-60 win by the Ramblers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis. Associated Press

Lucas Williamson may operate in the shadow of Cameron Krutwig and may be known as a defensive specialist for the Loyola Ramblers.

But Williamson stepped out big time Friday, leading all scorers with 21 points as Loyola beat Georgia Tech 71-60 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The victory earned the No. 8 seed Ramblers a Sunday date with top-seeded Illinois, which beat Drexel 78-49 earlier in the day.

The Ramblers found themselves down 10 points early in the game but settled down to take a 30-25 lead at the half.

They withstood another Tech charge in the second half as the Yellow jackets went on a 9-0 run to take a 39-37 lead with 13:30 to go.

But a Williamson 3-pointer got the Ramblers (25-4) going again, and they were able to pull away.

Guard Braden Norris had 16 points for the Ramblers, going 4-for-7 from 3-point Range. Keith Clemons had 12 points, and Krutwig had 10.

The most astonishing stat of the day was the 12-0 margin in offensive rebounds for Loyola. That helped them overcome Georgia Tech's 57.4 percent shooting. Georgia Tech, champions of the ACC tournament, finished at 17-9. Jordan Usher led the Jackets with 15 points.

After the Ramblers took an early 3-2 lead on an early 3-pointer by Williamson, Georgia Tech took over, and the Yellow Jackets looked like they might run the Ramblers off the court.

Georgia Tech took a 13-3 lead with 13:46 to go in the first half after the fourth Loyola turnover. After a timeout, Norris hit a 3 to get the Ramblers righted again, and they chipped away until finally taking a lead, at 24-23 on a Krutwig layup. Williamson took a pass from Norris and scored from down low before Krutwig gave Loyola a 28-23 lead. The Ramblers took their 30-25 lead at the half, and Georgia Tech had foul trouble. Jordan took 3 fouls into the intermission while Khalid Moore had 2.

The Ramblers were 6 of 16 from the field before finishing the half 12 of 25.

