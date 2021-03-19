 

Illinois routs Drexel behind big game from Cockburn

  • Illinois' Trent Frazier scores past Drexel's Tim Perry Jr. in Friday's 78-49 win over Drexel in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis.

    Illinois' Trent Frazier scores past Drexel's Tim Perry Jr. in Friday's 78-49 win over Drexel in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis. Associated Press

  • Illinois center Kofi Cockburn slams home 2 of his 18 points in Friday's 78-49 win over Drexel in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis.

    Illinois center Kofi Cockburn slams home 2 of his 18 points in Friday's 78-49 win over Drexel in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis. Associated Press

 
Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 3/19/2021 2:30 PM

The telltale number in Friday's Illinois-Drexel game started small and stayed there.

It was Drexel's field-goal percentage. The Dragons started out 3-for-18 from the field, shot 22.2 percent in the first half and needed a late flurry to hit 30.6 field goal percentage by the final buzzer.

 

Needless to say, the Fighting Illini had no problem, winning 78-49 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis. Illinois will face the winner of Loyola-Georgia Tech Sunday.

This was a 1 vs. 16 game, so it's not supposed to be competitive, but there were times when it looked like a junior high squad floundering against the high school varsity.

Drexel had no one with any hope of matching up against Illinois' 7-foot, 285-pound center Kofi Cockburn. He finished with 18 points, hitting 8-of-11 shots from the field.

All-America guard Ayo Dosunmu didn't score his first points until the 6:19 mark of the first half, but produced 17 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists. Trent Frazier (11 points) and Adam Miller (10) also hit double figures for the Illini.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Drexel's top scorer Camren Wynter went 3 for 13 from the field and second-leading scorer James Butler was 5-for-12. The Dragons weren't necessarily off target, they couldn't get many open looks against the Illini defense.

Drexel hit a couple of early 3-pointers and held a brief 8-7 lead. But Cockburn scored 6 straight points inside to make it 17-8 and the rout was on soon enough.

Twitter: @McGrawDHBulls

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 