Illinois routs Drexel behind big game from Cockburn

Illinois center Kofi Cockburn slams home 2 of his 18 points in Friday's 78-49 win over Drexel in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis. Associated Press

Illinois' Trent Frazier scores past Drexel's Tim Perry Jr. in Friday's 78-49 win over Drexel in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis. Associated Press

The telltale number in Friday's Illinois-Drexel game started small and stayed there.

It was Drexel's field-goal percentage. The Dragons started out 3-for-18 from the field, shot 22.2 percent in the first half and needed a late flurry to hit 30.6 field goal percentage by the final buzzer.

Needless to say, the Fighting Illini had no problem, winning 78-49 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis. Illinois will face the winner of Loyola-Georgia Tech Sunday.

This was a 1 vs. 16 game, so it's not supposed to be competitive, but there were times when it looked like a junior high squad floundering against the high school varsity.

Drexel had no one with any hope of matching up against Illinois' 7-foot, 285-pound center Kofi Cockburn. He finished with 18 points, hitting 8-of-11 shots from the field.

All-America guard Ayo Dosunmu didn't score his first points until the 6:19 mark of the first half, but produced 17 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists. Trent Frazier (11 points) and Adam Miller (10) also hit double figures for the Illini.

Drexel's top scorer Camren Wynter went 3 for 13 from the field and second-leading scorer James Butler was 5-for-12. The Dragons weren't necessarily off target, they couldn't get many open looks against the Illini defense.

Drexel hit a couple of early 3-pointers and held a brief 8-7 lead. But Cockburn scored 6 straight points inside to make it 17-8 and the rout was on soon enough.

