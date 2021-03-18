Boys soccer: Smolak's goal gives Fremd Kinsella Cup win over Palatine

In dramatic fashion, Beck Smolak ended the 26th annual Kinsella Cup.

The Fremd junior delivered the game-winner Thursday night at Chic Anderson Stadium in the 86th minute to give the visiting Vikings a 2-1 boys soccer victory over crosstown rival Palatine (2-2-0).

The Vikings (3-2-0) have now won the coveted traveling trophy for the fifth consecutive season.

"It was a typical Fremd-Palatine soccer game, exciting for the fans and the players, so to come away with a win makes this a very good night for us," said Fremd head coach Steve Keller.

"When Ryan (Sapiente) hit that great ball out of the back I thought it was going to fall to Christian (Tirado) but when it didn't, I was right there to put it in past the keeper," said Smolak, who is part of a new back line for the reigning Mid-Suburban League champion Vikings, who graduated all four starters, plus their keeper from the 2019 club.

The overtime loss for the Pirates was the second straight extra time defeat for coach Willie Filian's club, which just last week fell 3-2 to Buffalo Grove following a season-opening 4-1 triumph over Elk Grove.

"We certainly had our chances tonight but when we reminded the guys before that first overtime that the first team to lose its focus will end up on the short end of a result it turned out that's exactly what we did," admitted a disappointed Filian.

On a bone-chilling night it was the Vikings who had the advantage of a gusty wind at their backs in the opening period but it wasn't until the 32nd minute when they found the back of the net.

Sophomore Leo Akashi bagged the goal for the visitors with teammate Eli Schoffstall providing the helper.

Antonio Milenkov struck for the equalizer at 48 minutes when he was left alone at the back post and steered in his header off a lovely ball from the end l line by Aaron Bustamante.

The energy and urgency would increase after the Pirates scored but despite a handful of quality chances the MSL West contest seemed destined for overtime, where Smolak would be the hero.

Next up for the Vikings will be Hoffman Estates on Tuesday, while the Pirates go to Schaumburg on that same night as league play heads into its third week.