Report: Bears to sign QB Andy Dalton

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton throws a pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Baltimore. Associated Press

In this Dec. 29, 2019, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton answers questions after the Bengals defeated the Cleveland Browns 33-23 in an NFL football game in Cincinnati. Associated Press

ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter tweeted Tuesday that the Bears plan to sign quarterback Andy Dalton to a one-year deal.

Dalton played nine years in Cincinnati before starting nine games for the Dallas Cowboys last season. A TCU grad, Dalton threw 14 touchdowns last year in 11 games.

Dalton appeared in four postseason games with the Bengals and lost all of them, in four consecutive years from 2011-2014.

Schefter reports Dalton's deal with the Bears is worth $10 million, with a chance to earn $3 million in incentives.

Other free agency moves:

The Bears and defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. have agreed to a three-year contract extension through 2023, the team announced on Tuesday.

Edwards had a career-high 4 sacks and 7 quarterback hits after signing with the Bears prior to last season. He has 14½ sacks and 30 QB hits over six seasons with the Raiders, New York Giants, New Orleans Saints and Bears.

• The Associated Press contributed to this report.