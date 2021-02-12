Reunion in the works? Arrieta, Cubs reportedly agree on one-year contract

Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta reacts at end of the sixth inning during Game 4 of the National League Championship Series, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. The Cubs have reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with Jake Arrieta, pending a physical. John Starks | Staff Photographer, October 2017

Jake Arrieta and the Cubs are close to agreeing on a one-year contract, according to multiple reports Friday night.

A reunion makes sense, for both sides.

After trading ace Yu Darvish to the Padres and losing free agents Jon Lester (Nationals), Jose Quintana (Angels) and Tyler Chatwood (Blue Jays), the Cubs have been looking for starters.

Arrieta, who pitched for the Cubs from 2013-17 and won the 2015 Cy Young Award, has been on the open market and looking for a job.

Nearing his 35th birthday (March 6), Arrieta left the Cubs in 2017 after turning down a $17.4 million qualifying offer.

The right-hander wound up signing a three-year, $75 million contract with the Phillies, but he had trouble staying healthy and was mostly ineffective.

In his three seasons in Philadelphia, Arrieta was 22-23 with a 4.36 ERA. Last year, a hamstring injury limited him to 9 starts and Arrieta was 4-4 with a 5.08 ERA while throwing only 44⅓ innings.

Arrieta was a productive, popular pitcher in his first run with the Cubs. In addition to winning the Cy Young after going 22-6 with a 1.77 ERA, he was 68-31 overall.

In 2015, Arrieta pitched a no-hitter against the Dodgers, and he came back with another no-hitter, against the Reds, in 2016.

Arrieta was also a force in the postseason, and he went 2-0 with a 2.38 ERA in 2 starts against the Indians while helping the Cubs win the World Series in 2016.

Kyle Hendricks remains at the top of the rotation, and the Cubs added Zach Davies in the Darvish trade and signed Trevor Williams.

Earlier Friday, the Cubs announced they're bringing 25 nonroster players to spring training, which opens Wednesday in Mesa. Ariz.

Right-handed starter Shelby Miller, third baseman Matt Duffy and first baseman Alfonso Rivas head the list of invitees.