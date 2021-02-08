Feder: Matt Spiegel rejoins Danny Parkins to co-host afternoons on The Score

Matt Spiegel, right, is back together with Danny Parkins, left, and The Score is back up to full staffing on weekdays.

Five months after Dan McNeil was cut as afternoon co-host on Entercom sports/talk WSCR 670-AM, Matt Spiegel is back together with Danny Parkins and The Score is back up to full staffing on weekdays, Robert Feder writes.

The long-awaited reunion of Parkins and Spiegel from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday coincides with a multiyear contract extension for Parkins. Both moves were announced today.

Spiegel, who has held a variety of roles at The Score on and off for 27 years, previously teamed with Parkins in middays until 2018 when he shifted to weekends and fill-in. That was to make room for McNeil, who had been brought back by Jimmy deCastro, then-senior vice president and market manager of Entercom Chicago.

McNeil was fired in September for tweeting a disparaging comment about an ESPN sideline reporter and her choice of wardrobe.

