Feder: Matt Spiegel rejoins Danny Parkins to co-host afternoons on The Score
Five months after Dan McNeil was cut as afternoon co-host on Entercom sports/talk WSCR 670-AM, Matt Spiegel is back together with Danny Parkins and The Score is back up to full staffing on weekdays, Robert Feder writes.
The long-awaited reunion of Parkins and Spiegel from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday coincides with a multiyear contract extension for Parkins. Both moves were announced today.
Spiegel, who has held a variety of roles at The Score on and off for 27 years, previously teamed with Parkins in middays until 2018 when he shifted to weekends and fill-in. That was to make room for McNeil, who had been brought back by Jimmy deCastro, then-senior vice president and market manager of Entercom Chicago.
McNeil was fired in September for tweeting a disparaging comment about an ESPN sideline reporter and her choice of wardrobe.
