'I'm so excited to be home': Chicago Sky welcomes Candace Parker as its prized pickup in free agency

It's official.

Candace Parker is home.

The Chicago Sky Tuesday introduced Parker as its newest member, and arguably its most impressive pickup of WNBA free agency in franchise history.

Parker made a name for herself as one of the best high school basketball players in the country while leading Naperville Central to two state titles, signed a two-year deal with the Sky, ending her 13-year run with the Los Angeles Sparks, the only WNBA team for which she's ever played.

Parker, the defending WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, will be 35 in April. She was an unrestricted free agent with the Sparks.

"I'm so excited to be home," Parker said in a Zoom call news conference attended by more than 110 people. "And I say that from the bottom of my heart. I didn't realize how amazing the Chicagoland area was with basketball in general ... until I went out into the world. And I saw how truly special and how they really embrace their homegrown talent.

"So, when this opportunity came about to be able to come home and play in front of my family and friends, and to play for a fantastic organization like the Chicago Sky, it was a difficult decision (to leave Los Angeles), but ultimately, I'm very excited and proud to be able to come home. That's the biggest thing."