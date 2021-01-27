Report: Candace Parker to join Chicago Sky

Two-time WNBA MVP Candace Parker has agreed to join the Chicago Sky, ESPN reports. Parker, who's also a five-time All-Star and the league's reigning Defensive Player of the Year with the Los Angeles Sparks, immediately makes the Sky one of the top contenders for the upcoming WNBA season.

The Sparks had reportedly tried to retain Parker, who spent her first 13 seasons with the team after being drafted No. 1 overall in 2008, but she's opted to return to her hometown to try to bring the Sky their first championship.

Parker is a graduate of Naperville Central High School.

