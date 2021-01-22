Feder: NBC Sports Chicago cuts Bears, Blackhawks writers

Another bloodletting at NBC Sports Chicago cost the jobs of at least three writers Thursday and elicited another "no comment" from the regional sports network.

Announcing their ousters on Twitter were Chicago Bears Insiders J.J. Stankevitz and Cam Ellis and Chicago Blackhawks Insider Scott King.

The latest cuts, first reported by the Chicago Tribune's Phil Rosenthal, come five months after the last major purge at NBC Sports Chicago, which included the layoffs of hosts Leila Rahimi and Laurence Holmes and the cancellation of "Sports Talk Live."

