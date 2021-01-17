 

Bulls bide time while stuck inside hotel rooms

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Bulls guard Coby White (0) takes a shot against Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso, right, during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles.

    Bulls guard Coby White (0) takes a shot against Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso, right, during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

 
Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 1/17/2021 8:42 PM

The Bulls have played six consecutive road games and spent nine days away from home during the past two weeks.

Coby White talked about the challenges of being on the road during the pandemic, when NBA rules encourage players to basically stay in their hotel rooms as much as possible.

 

"For me, I'm just trying to use this time to communicate with my family more, my friends back home, my best friends, those type of things," White said. "You know, last year, you're so busy on the road, so much stuff going on, so much stuff you can do. Normally during the season you don't have time to really reach out to family.

"So I'm just trying to maintain my saneness, to be honest. We've been on the road a lot and it's very challenging, but it's part of it. I'd rather be doing this than not playing, so that's how I look at it."

Lauri Markkanen missed the West Coast trip because he was forced to quarantine after teammate Chandler Hutchison tested positive for COVID-19 during a two-day trek to Washington.

"My screen time on my phone has been going up for sure," Markkanen said. "It's a lot of laying in bed and trying to get my body ready to go, do whatever you can in the hotel room, just moving a little bit.

"So obviously it's a little different here. We're stuck in a hotel, but I mean, that's kind of how my life is normally too, just being home with family. So nothing really changing. We're not going anywhere."

The Bulls had a home game with Boston canceled Tuesday. Barring some bad news, they are set to play at the United Center on Monday against Houston.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Bulls overcome big day from Doncic to beat Dallas
Related Article
Bulls overcome big day from Doncic to beat Dallas
 
Which happens first: Walk on moon or Bulls become winners?
Related Article
Which happens first: Walk on moon or Bulls become winners?
 
Ex-Net Temple thinks Brooklyn trio can thrive
Related Article
Ex-Net Temple thinks Brooklyn trio can thrive
 
Bulls leave two players at home for safe keeping
Related Article
Bulls leave two players at home for safe keeping
 
Struck by Thunder: Bulls lose after late collapse
Related Article
Struck by Thunder: Bulls lose after late collapse
 
High-scoring Bulls still trying to work out offensive flaws
Related Article
High-scoring Bulls still trying to work out offensive flaws
 
Bulls' Donovan promises to do better job of wearing mask
Related Article
Bulls' Donovan promises to do better job of wearing mask
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 