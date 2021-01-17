Bulls bide time while stuck inside hotel rooms

Bulls guard Coby White (0) takes a shot against Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso, right, during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

The Bulls have played six consecutive road games and spent nine days away from home during the past two weeks.

Coby White talked about the challenges of being on the road during the pandemic, when NBA rules encourage players to basically stay in their hotel rooms as much as possible.

"For me, I'm just trying to use this time to communicate with my family more, my friends back home, my best friends, those type of things," White said. "You know, last year, you're so busy on the road, so much stuff going on, so much stuff you can do. Normally during the season you don't have time to really reach out to family.

"So I'm just trying to maintain my saneness, to be honest. We've been on the road a lot and it's very challenging, but it's part of it. I'd rather be doing this than not playing, so that's how I look at it."

Lauri Markkanen missed the West Coast trip because he was forced to quarantine after teammate Chandler Hutchison tested positive for COVID-19 during a two-day trek to Washington.

"My screen time on my phone has been going up for sure," Markkanen said. "It's a lot of laying in bed and trying to get my body ready to go, do whatever you can in the hotel room, just moving a little bit.

"So obviously it's a little different here. We're stuck in a hotel, but I mean, that's kind of how my life is normally too, just being home with family. So nothing really changing. We're not going anywhere."

The Bulls had a home game with Boston canceled Tuesday. Barring some bad news, they are set to play at the United Center on Monday against Houston.