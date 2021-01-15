Cubs re-sign four players, land international prospect

The Cubs agreed Friday to a one-year deal with Kris Bryant, thus avoiding arbitration. According to reports, Bryant signed for $19.5 million. AP File Photo

The Cubs took care of some transactions Friday, signing Javy Baez, Kris Bryant, Willson Contreras and newly-acquired pitcher Zach Davies to one-year deals, thus avoiding arbitration.

According to multiple reports, Bryant signed for $19.5 million, Baez for $11.65 million, Contreras for $6.65 million and Davies for $8.63 million.

According to NBA Sports Chicago, the Cubs will go to arbitration with outfielder Ian Happ, who his coming off his best season in the majors.

Also significant was the Cubs signing shortstop Cristian Hernandez, the sixth-ranked international prospect available, according to mlb.com.

Hernandez, 17, is listed at 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, throws and bats right-handed. He's from the Dominican Republic and lists Baez as his favorite player.

According to the mlb.com scouting report, he's a player that does just about everything well and with his size, could develop into a power hitter.