Feder: The Score promotes Leila Rahimi to midday co-host with Dan Bernstein

Leila Rahimi broke a 29-year gender barrier Monday by being named full-time midday co-host at WSCR 670-AM, the Entercom sports/talk station.

As the first woman to host a Monday-through-Friday daytime shift at The Score, Rahimi teams with Dan Bernstein from 9 a.m. to noon. Rahimi, a fill-in host and occasional contributor since 2017, has been co-hosting middays with Bernstein once a week since September.

She previously spent five years as anchor, host and reporter for NBC Sports Chicago until her position was cut in companywide layoffs at Comcast-owned NBCUniversal.

"We are thrilled to be amplifying Lelia's role at The Score," Rachel Williamson, regional president and market manager of Entercom Chicago, said in a statement. "She's a seasoned professional with experience engaging with sports fans across multiple platforms and cities, and has built a great reputation with Chicago's sports fans. Adding her voice and perspective consistently creates a more dynamic midday lineup for Score listeners."

Rahimi, 39, joined Comcast SportsNet Chicago (forerunner of NBC Sports Chicago) in 2015 from MLB Network. She previously worked for regional sports networks in Philadelphia, Houston and San Diego.

