Feder: WGN Sports legend Jack Rosenberg dies at age 94

Jack Rosenberg, whose name was synonymous with WGN Sports in Chicago for more than 40 years and was credited with inventing much of what became standard in sports broadcast production, died Sunday. He was 94.

As sports editor of the former Tribune Co. radio and television franchises, he worked closely with such legends as Jack Brickhouse, Vince Lloyd, Lou Boudreau, Jack Quinlan and Irv Kupcinet. He produced all of Brickhouse's Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs broadcasts.

Rosenberg died Sunday at Swedish Hospital (formerly Swedish Covenant Hospital) in Chicago, according to close friends.

WGN morning host Bob Sirott, one of many who considered Rosenberg a mentor, called him "a giant force behind the success of WGN TV and Radio Sports. Growing up, you always heard his typewriter keys clacking in the background followed by an insightful comment from Brickhouse or one of the other legends he helped.

"A superb writer and an even better human. Kind, witty, and humble. Always content to be the man behind the famous names. But he helped make them famous."

