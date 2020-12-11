Medinah to host 2026 Presidents Cup

Tiger Woods lines up his putt on the 18th hole during the opening round of the 2019 BMW Championship at Medinah. The club will host the 2026 Presidents Cup, the PGA Tour said Friday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Confirming a Daily Herald report from earlier this week, the PGA Tour announced Friday morning that the 16th Presidents Cup will be held at Medinah Country Club in 2026.

Medinah has previously hosted the 2012 Ryder Cup, two PGA Championships, three U.S. Opens, the 1988 U.S. Senior Open, three Western Opens and the 2019 BMW Championship.

The announcement comes on the one-year anniversary of the 2019 Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia, where the Tiger Woods-led U.S. team defeated captain Ernie Els and the International Team in one of the best Presidents Cups to date.

"As the significance of the Presidents Cup continues to grow, we look forward to showcasing the 2026 event from one of the world's great sporting and cosmopolitan cities in Chicago and a storied venue in Medinah Country Club," said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan. "One year ago, we saw an influx of great young talent on the International Team taking on a very experienced U.S. Team that resulted in a dramatic four days of competition for our fans throughout the world.

"I fully expect that competitive momentum to continue in the coming years."

