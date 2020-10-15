Girls swimming and diving: Sectional meets will serve as a mythical state final

Schaumburg junior Danielle Alley and her teammates will participate in the Elk Grove girls swimming sectional on Oct. 24. COURTESY OF TIM O'GRADY

The end of the girls swimming and diving season is nigh, and while there is no state meet, there will be ways to compare the swimmers post-sectional meets, which are Oct. 24.

"Since there is no state meet, we're going to gather all the sectional results and we're going to score it like Swimming World magazine for a mythical national championship," said Highland Park coach Tim Sirois, president of Illinois Swimming & Diving Association, who said there will be 16-place scoring in each individual event, since there are no relays at the sectional meets.

All 16 of those swimmers will receive all-state certificates, which is a departure from the top-12 rankings ISDA does every other year for its all-state team. The top three teams will also be recognized with plaques.

It's not official, i.e., recognized by the Illinois High School Association. According to the IHSA's Kraig Garber, who oversees girls swimming, "our board has not approved for virtual types of contests."

Evanston coach Kevin Auger keeps top times throughout the year at WildkitAquatics.com, and "after sectionals is over, I have a program that puts them together as one results and shows who the winner would be. So that would be a kind of state championship, per se." So, are these scoring processes a reasonable alternative to the lack of a state meet, due to COVID-19 restrictions?

"We wish there was a state, so I think it's a good compromise," said Neuqua Valley senior Megan Ciezczak, whose team will participate in the Metea Valley sectional. "It really motivates us and gives us something to look forward to."

Added her senior teammate Tiffanie Ruan: "The fact that we're able to kind of have a state meet, it personally boosted my morale a little bit. I was struggling for something to work for. Having that kind of added another layer to work harder and see how it would have played out."

St. Charles North coach Rob Rooney, whose team will host its own sectional, noted the value of the ISDA approach is "something to keep people thinking and being engaged."

Schaumburg coach Tim O'Grady said it's hard to say the results are a state meet. Racing next to someone is different from racing someone at the same time in different pools, he said.

"Not to say those rankings aren't fun," said O'Grady, whose team will participate in the Elk Grove sectional. "I think they'd like to see how they stack up with the other girls around the state."

Still, they don't mask the fact that there isn't a conventional state meet, which is the highlight of every season due to not only the competition, but the atmosphere.

Schaumburg senior Andrea Torres will see the end of her high school career at the Elk Grove sectional, not at Evanston, which would have hosted state.

"I am disappointed there is no state, (because) it's one of my favorite parts of the season," Torres said. "It's such a wonderful experience to be surrounded by great swimmers, but I understand it's not possible."

Excitement for sectionals:

Don't get the impression that teams won't be taking the sectional meets seriously. Far from it.

"In the beginning when the season started, it was hard to comprehend we weren't going to have a state meet," Neuqua Valley's Ciezczak said. "But my teammates and coaches have helped me realize just because there isn't one, we can go fast and throw down at the end of the year."

Her coach, Jason Niforatos, whose club was one of the odds-on favorites to win the team title in a normal season, said the sectional will to be different, but that's not necessarily a bad thing.

"They're going to walk out and see no fans, and very limited coaches on deck," he said. "How can we as a team overcome that, and I put it on my seniors and coaching staff. We want our girls (thinking), This is your last hurrah, do you want to come in and thrive in spite of the restrictions and lack of fans?"

Coordination of the meets themselves was crucial, considering the IHSA didn't determine to have them until mid-September.

Elk Grove athletic director Jackie Randall said she didn't know her school would be hosting a sectional until that time, so she's been hard at work with coach Dave Toler and other staffers to coordinate the event.

"It's going to be like a cheer competition, we're going to use classrooms," she said. "We'll have a bullpen for each heat. One heat at a time will be in the pool, they will have time to warm up, race, and cool down and then the next heat will be in the bullpen."

The school public address system will be used to notify teams of the upcoming heats, and the meet will be streamed through the classrooms on Vimeo, so swimmers can cheer on their teammates. Parents can also watch the meet remotely through that link.

Stevenson AD Trish Betthauser said her sectional has "taken a little planning to put into place," but said hosting the North Suburban Conference meet on Saturday would be a good dry run.