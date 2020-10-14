Feder: With Cubs in hibernation, Marquee turns to 'Bear Essentials'

What does a baseball network show when there's no baseball? In the case of Marquee Sports Network, the answer is football.

Starting tonight, the new Chicago Cubs cable network will air "Bear Essentials," a weekly Chicago Bears highlights show hosted by Marquee studio host and sports reporter Cole Wright.

It will be followed each week by a two-hour "director's cut" of the Bears' most recent game. Tonight "Bear Essentials" will air at 7 p.m., with a rerun of the October 8 Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers matchup at 7:30 p.m.

Former Bears Dan Hampton and Tom Thayer will rotate as guests on the show among others, Marquee general manager Mike McCarthy said.

