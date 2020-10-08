Athletes at Huntley High School test positive for COVID-19

Freshman boys football and basketball players at Huntley High School have tested positive for COVID-19, District 158 confirmed Thursday. Courtesy of Huntley Community School District 158

Huntley High School halted contact days for its freshman football and freshman boys basketball teams last week after "a small number of individuals" tested positive for COVID-19, Dan Armstrong, Director of Communications for District 158, confirmed in a statement Thursday.

"In conjunction with the McHenry County Department of Health, Huntley High School received reports of positive COVID-19 tests among a small number of individuals associated with the freshman football and freshman boys basketball teams," the statement said.

"As a result of the contact tracing process conducted with the support of MCDH, it was determined that all members of these teams should quarantine for 14 days from the date of potential exposure. All individuals who were determined to have been potentially exposed were notified in accordance with the contact tracing process. During the quarantine period, the teams will not be participating in any contact days."

An email was sent to parents notifying them of the positive tests on Thursday, Oct. 1. The quarantine period will be over on Thursday, Oct. 15.

The email stated: "In conjunction with the McHenry County Health Department (MCDH), it was determined that your child may have been exposed to a positive case of Coronavirus. The exposure was possible during the week of September 26th-October 1st. Quarantine is warranted at this time from 10/1 thru 10/15/2020.

"A period of quarantine is a time when a potentially exposed individual separates and monitors their symptoms to determine if they contract the contagious illness. Your child should remain at home and avoid seeing friends or other family members. Please monitor your child for symptoms daily and contact your health care provider if he/she has any symptoms."

The IHSA moved the football, volleyball and boys soccer seasons from the fall to a condensed spring season scheduled for Feb. 16 through May 1 because those sports were deemed higher-risk than others.

Basketball is currently set to compete from Nov. 16 to Feb. 13.

Those sports currently in their offseasons can practice for a limited number of contact days with their coaches while wearing masks.

The higher-level football and boys basketball teams are continuing their fall contact days. They were not affected by the positive tests for coronavirus since the freshman teams were practicing separately.

This fall, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls golf, girls tennis and girls swimming, considered lower-risk sports where athletes can keep safer distances, have competed on their regular schedules while adhering to IHSA's safety guidelines.