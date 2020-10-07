Boys golf: Hinsdale Central breaks 300, wins regional

Michael Spitzer and Jack Inabnit played the final eight holes at Glendale Lakes Golf Course impeccably Tuesday afternoon.

The Hinsdale Central juniors combined to play the 16 total holes in 5-under par as Spitzer parlayed his back nine into a medalist 2-under 69; Inabnit used his inward-nine prowess as the foundation for a 75.

The Red Devils, two seasons removed from a record-tying seventh consecutive boys golf state championship, eased to the Class 3A Glenbard East Regional title in Glendale Heights with a 295-304 triumph over West Suburban Silver rival Glenbard West.

Downers Grove South and Downers Grove North monopolized the four at-large individual berths to the Oswego East sectional on Tuesday at Blackberry Oaks in Bristol. Downers South was third on a fifth-card tiebreaker after the schools fired matching 325s. Wheaton North was fifth at 337.

"We weren't thinking about Glenbard West," said Spitzer, on the Devils' multiple encounters with their fellow returning team state-qualifying squad. "We were only worried about our own scores. I just happened to have my best score of the year. I was consistent. I just hit fairways and greens (in regulation)."

Spitzer and Inabnit both bogeyed their first hole after making the turn, only to tame Glendale Lakes' Nos. 11 through 18 in style.

"On the back nine, I really turned it around," said Inabnit, who finished in a four-way tie for third. "I made a lot of putts."

Glendale Lakes had dual features.

"The greens were soft and receptive," Spitzer said. "The fairways were really hard; the greens were super fast."

Hinsdale Central added a regional title to Saturday's West Suburban Silver championship.

"The conference win (on Saturday at Cog Hill) was nice," Hinsdale Central coach Jess Krueger said. "We had been so close (with Glenbard West). It's nice to feel the tournament atmosphere."

Drew McMillin and Peter Sakkos augmented Spitzer and Inabnit with a 75 and 76, respectively, for Hinsdale Central.

Glenbard West state veterans Ryan Park and Caden Pierce were two of the anchors for the Hilltoppers' return to the team sectional.

Park led the way with a 4-over 75. Pierce and freshman Grant Roschich came home with 76s; John Wild, third at the state tournament last fall, completed the Hilltoppers' collective scorecard with a 77.

"It's still intimidating," Park said of a postseason event devoid of a state-tournament conclusion. "We have great competition (with Hinsdale Central). My ball-striking was solid all day today."

"I played very solid golf, very smart," Pierce said. "It was very smart golf overall."

"I can't complain about the way the guys played," Glenbard West coach Paul Hezlett said. "I still think we're capable of playing better."

Downers North senior Tyler Schenk was runner-up to Spitzer with a splendid 74.

"I was getting up and down a considerable number of times," Schenk said. "I putted really well.'

Schenk completed his opening nine holes in 3-over but played a level-par 36 coming home.

Downers South was declared third on a fifth-card tiebreaker as senior Matthew Frauendorff had composite nine-hole scores of 38 and 37 to join the four-way tie for third.

"You don't have to hit driver out here," Frauendorff said of his course-management strategy. "Distance won't beat this course at all. I was focusing on the five-footers (on the greens)."

Ben Orozco and Matthew Kramer cemented the individual cut at 81 as the Downers South and North athletes were both 10-over.

Wheaton North senior leaders Colin Shultz and Brendan Harries missed the sectional cut by a cruel one shot each.