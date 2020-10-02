 

No complaints from Cubs, Marlins managers about mostly dry rain out

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Chicago Cubs manager David Ross had no issues with MLB's decision to postpone Thursday's playoff game against the Marlins.

Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 10/2/2020 3:10 PM

Nearly everyone noticed there wasn't a whole lot of rain in Chicago to support Thursday's rainout at Wrigley Field.

Everyone except Cubs manager David Ross, that is. He claimed not to notice.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"I didn't even go outside, so I have no idea," Ross said before Game 2. "I was in here until 6 o'clock, and when I walked out, there was water all over the concourse out there."

It did rain, but not until about two hours after the scheduled start time, and roughly four hours after the game was called off. Still, Ross supported the decision.

"In my time here in Chicago, it's very unpredictable, we all know that," he said. "I think the last thing we want in a postseason game that we're in a long delay and we put players' health at risk and we're starting and stopping.

"The fact that MLB was responsible enough and cautious enough to respect the players and their health and integrity of this game, I think speaks volumes to how important the postseason is to everybody."

The delay didn't really favor either side. Miami got another day for outfielder Starling Marte to recover from a broken left hand from getting hit by a pitch in Game 1. But he was not in Friday's starting lineup.

"We didn't have a whole lot of say in it," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. "Major League Baseball makes that decision on what they think is going to happen. I guess trying to be fair to both clubs and the starter and all those kinds of decisions."

