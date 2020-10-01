 

Cubs-Marlins Game 2 postponed to Friday. Lester waits to see if he'll get another start at Wrigley.

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester, center, catcher Willson Contreras, left, and third baseman Kris Bryant wait for pitching coach Tommy Hottovy Saturday during the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago.

    Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester, center, catcher Willson Contreras, left, and third baseman Kris Bryant wait for pitching coach Tommy Hottovy Saturday during the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago. Associated Press

 
Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 10/1/2020 1:41 PM

Jon Lester is in an uncomfortable situation. He'll make maybe his last start at Wrigley Field in a Cubs uniform if his team can force a Game 3 in their wild card series against Miami.

But if the Cubs lose Game 2, that's it. He won't get another start at Wrigley this season and maybe not ever.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Today's Game 2 has been postponed due to weather.

The forecast calls for intermittent showers during the afternoon.

Game 2 is now set for Friday at 1 p.m. If it is the only game being played Friday, the start time will shift to 6 p.m.

A possible Game 3 on Saturday is listed as start time to be determined.

On Thursday, Lester was asked what it's like to watch playoff games when he's not on the mound.

"For me, it's high anxiety," he said. "Especially now with all the rule changes on how we can actually watch the game. I move around a lot, try to keep my mind occupied, going back and forth between the dugout and inside, especially when we're pitching.

"I feel like the anxiety level for myself for the other guys is through the roof on that one because I want them to do well. Then we get big situations when guys are on base and the anxiety goes up again.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"I'd rather pitch than sit here and watch. I'd rather be out there in the moment and focused on the game plan and focused on competing and focused on what I'm trying to do than sit here and watch a game."

Lester's future with the Cubs is in limbo. The team holds an option for next season at a $25 million salary, which they're not likely to pick up.

The 36-year-old lefthander has three World Series rings, two in Boston and one with the Cubs in 2016.

"If this is it there, this is it. I have to move on with it," Lester said. "The organization will definitely move on. You see it over the years, if somebody leaves or goes down, you fill it in with another person.

"I've definitely appreciated everything that this organization has done for me and I hope it's not it. I hope we can figure something out for next year and these conversations are kind of null and void."

Lester finished by thanking reporters on the Zoom call, just in case this was the last time.

"It's been a great six years here," he said. "But I wanted to make sure I did get to say thank you to you guys. It's been a pleasure to play here."

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Cubs bring back a couple of absent players for playoff roster
Related Article
Cubs bring back a couple of absent players for playoff roster
 
Chicago Cubs, Hendricks lose opener to Marlins
Related Article
Chicago Cubs, Hendricks lose opener to Marlins
 
Cubs revert to dismal hitting at home in loss to Marlins
Related Article
Cubs revert to dismal hitting at home in loss to Marlins
 
Aguilar gets best of former Brewers teammate Jeffress
Related Article
Aguilar gets best of former Brewers teammate Jeffress
 
Related Article
Hendricks gets Game 1 start, calls Darvish the Cubs' ace
 
Marlins confident their young pitchers can send Chicago Cubs fishing
Related Article
Marlins confident their young pitchers can send Chicago Cubs fishing
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 