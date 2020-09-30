Aguilar gets best of former Brewers teammate Jeffress

Cubs relief pitcher Jeremy Jeffress walks around the mound after giving up a two-run home run to Miami Marlins' Jesus Aguilar in the seventh inning. Aguilar, formerly of the Milwaukee Brewers, talked about going deep against a former teammate and what Wrigley Field was like with no fans. Associated press

Jesus Aguilar's seventh-inning home run came off former Milwaukee Brewers teammate Jeremy Jeffress. As the ball sailed over the right-field fence, in the one part of Wrigley Field where the wind might help it, Jeffress threw his arm up in frustration, looking at the sky.

"I never faced him before," Aguilar said. "We battled over there. He was throwing really good sinkers. With two strikes, I just see the ball high and just tried to hit it and that happened in the moment. I think I got lucky, but it was really important for us."

Two years ago, Aguilar was in the lineup for the Brewers when they beat the Cubs 3-1 in a playoff game to decide the NL Central championship. There were 38,000 fans at Wrigley Field that day, compared to a few dozen on Wednesday.

"It's way different," he said. "The fans here, they kind of run over you. They're going talk trash over you like the whole game. It's kind of easy for the visiting team (now), because you don't have to hear a lot of things. You can be focused on trying to play the game the right way.

"We just came here to play the game, bro. We've got nothing to lose. It's a great moment for us to show (those picking against the Marlins) they're wrong."