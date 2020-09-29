Girls golf: Wauconda, Neuqua Valley claim conference titles

Liv Romer's medalist round of 86 led Wauconda's girls golf team to a 401 score and the Northern Lake County Conference girls golf tournament at Fox Lake Golf Club on Tuesday.

Allison Kennedy of Lakes finished second with a 92 while Wauconda's Caitlin Hriljac was third with a 100. Lakes' Maya Chavez (101) and Antioch's Ashley Libkeman (102) rounded out the top five.

Antioch finished second as a team with a 421, followed by Lakes (426), Grayslake co-op (453) and Grant (475).

DuPage Valley girls:

At Phillips Park in Aurora, Sarah Zheng shot a 76 to earn medalist honors and lead Neuqua Valley (323) to the title. Emma Kirvan had a 77 for second place Naperville North (331). Neuqua's Isabelle Wu was third with a 78. Waubonsie Valley took third as a team with a 374, followed by Naperville Central (376) and Metea Valley (387).

North Suburban boys:

Colin Jasper's 70 led Lake Forest to a 286 and the NSC tournament title. Stevenson was second with a 308. The Patriots were led by a 74 from Maadhav Muralidharan, which was good for fourth place individually. Libertyville was third with a 317. Aleks Slesers led the Wildcats with a 76.