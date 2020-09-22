Feder: Dan McNeil apologizes for 'harsh' tweet -- and goes fishing

One week after his career crashed and burned over what his bosses called a "degrading and humiliating" tweet, Dan McNeil apologized to the ESPN reporter whose attire he ridiculed.

In his first public comment since being canned by Entercom sports/talk WSCR 670-AM, McNeil tweeted: "I apologize, @MariaTaylor, for the harsh critique of your outfit on MNF. Going for a quick laugh, I failed conclusively. Best of luck -- you're terrific. #GoneFishin."

The longtime Chicago radio personality most recently co-hosted afternoons on The Score with Danny Parkins.

No word yet on McNeil's replacement.

