 

Cubs claim Hamilton off waivers, add Vargas to active roster

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • In this 2017 file photo. Billy Hamilton, then playing for the Cincinnati Reds, slides into third base. The Cubs claimed Hamilton off waivers on Monday. He had been playing for the Mets.

    In this 2017 file photo. Billy Hamilton, then playing for the Cincinnati Reds, slides into third base. The Cubs claimed Hamilton off waivers on Monday. He had been playing for the Mets. Associated Press

 
Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 9/7/2020 2:39 PM

The Cubs claimed veteran outfielder Billy Hamilton off waivers from the Mets on Monday, perhaps an effort to add some speed to the lineup down the stretch. Hamilton has yet to report and may be asked to join the Cubs' alternate site camp in South Bend.

Hamilton, who turns 30 on Wednesday, was a regular for the Cincinnati Reds from 2013-18, stealing more than 50 bases four years in a row. After playing in Kansas City and Atlanta last season, he appeared in 17 games for the Mets this year, hitting .045. His career batting average is .241.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Meanwhile, Ildemaro Vargas joined the Cubs' active roster on Monday after being claimed off waivers from Minnesota on Saturday. He is expected to fill a utility role.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Cubs designated left-handed pitcher Matt Dermody for assignment. Dermody made his Cubs debut with a perfect inning on Sunday against St. Louis and could end up back at South Bend if he clears waivers.

The Cubs officially signed veteran reliever Pedro Strop to a minor league deal and he'll report to South Bend. They also added right-handed pitcher Duncan Robinson to the 60-man player pool and released catcher Jose Lobaton. Robinson was already in the Cubs organization, a ninth-round draft pick in 2016 out of Dartmouth.

In recovering pitcher news, manager David Ros said Tyler Chatwood (right forearm strain) will begin his throwing program Monday, while Jose Quintana (left lat inflammation) will start Tuesday.

