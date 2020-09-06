 

Cubs' Rizzo says Souza's personality will be missed

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • The Cubs sent outfielder Steven Souza Jr., to South Bend on Saturday.

    The Cubs sent outfielder Steven Souza Jr., to South Bend on Saturday. AP File Photo

 
Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 9/6/2020 7:53 PM

While praising Jason Kipnis' fun personality, Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo also gave a plug to Steven Souza Jr., a player the Cubs sent back to South Bend after Game 1 against St. Louis on Saturday.

"Losing Souza yesterday, we're losing a big personality and a big guy on the bench for us that gives good energy," Rizzo said Sunday. "We're going to have to make up for that these next two months."

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Souza might be back before the season ends, but he was just 4 for 27 at the plate (.148) this season and had a tough at bat Saturday when he struck out looking with the bases loaded and nobody out in the second inning of Game 1. He also had a stint on the injured list with a hamstring issue.

The Cubs were hoping Souza was ready for a bounce-back year after missing all of 2019 with a nasty knee injury. Manager David Ross talked about having to explain the roster decision.

"I've had to do a couple of those lately," Ross said. "It's awful. It's such a short season, it doesn't even define who he is to me, honestly. You can't define somebody on 30 at bats with an injury in between. It's terrible. It's not fun at all.

"You don't know when something like that ends somebody's career, somebody's livelihood, that has a family. That freaking stinks."

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Happ back after eye injury, goes deep on first at bat
Related Article
Happ back after eye injury, goes deep on first at bat
 
Cubs give Strop another chance in South Bend
Related Article
Cubs give Strop another chance in South Bend
 
Ross hopes to stick with seven-inning doubleheaders
Related Article
Ross hopes to stick with seven-inning doubleheaders
 
Division race tightens as Cubs lose twice to St. Louis
Related Article
Division race tightens as Cubs lose twice to St. Louis
 
Cubs pitcher Hendricks still trying to fix timing issues
Related Article
Cubs pitcher Hendricks still trying to fix timing issues
 
Cubs have no timetable yet for Quintana's return
Related Article
Cubs have no timetable yet for Quintana's return
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 