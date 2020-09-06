 

Cubs bring in another lefty for bullpen

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 9/6/2020 7:55 PM

The Cubs added left-handed pitcher Matt Dermody to the roster Sunday from South Bend. Dermody originally signed wit the Cubs on Aug. 6 after playing for the Sugar Land Skeeters, an independent minor league team in Texas.

Dermody spent parts of two season with Toronto in 2016-17, then had Tommy John surgery in 2018. The former Iowa Hawkeye gives the Cubs three lefties in the bullpen, joining Kyle Ryan and Josh Osich.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

After Saturday's doubleheader, the Cubs sent Adbert Alzolay and Tyson Miller back to South Bend, although manager David Ross confirmed Alzolay is slated to start Thursday against Cincinnati.

There wasn't much news on Jose Quintana's recovery from left lat inflammation. Cubs manager David Ross said the plan was for Quintana to start playing catch Sunday or Monday.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Happ back after eye injury, goes deep on first at bat
Related Article
Happ back after eye injury, goes deep on first at bat
 
Cubs give Strop another chance in South Bend
Related Article
Cubs give Strop another chance in South Bend
 
Ross hopes to stick with seven-inning doubleheaders
Related Article
Ross hopes to stick with seven-inning doubleheaders
 
Division race tightens as Cubs lose twice to St. Louis
Related Article
Division race tightens as Cubs lose twice to St. Louis
 
Happ knocks himself out of Cubs' loss to Pirates
Related Article
Happ knocks himself out of Cubs' loss to Pirates
 
Cubs pitcher Hendricks still trying to fix timing issues
Related Article
Cubs pitcher Hendricks still trying to fix timing issues
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 