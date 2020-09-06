Cubs bring in another lefty for bullpen

The Cubs added left-handed pitcher Matt Dermody to the roster Sunday from South Bend. Dermody originally signed wit the Cubs on Aug. 6 after playing for the Sugar Land Skeeters, an independent minor league team in Texas.

Dermody spent parts of two season with Toronto in 2016-17, then had Tommy John surgery in 2018. The former Iowa Hawkeye gives the Cubs three lefties in the bullpen, joining Kyle Ryan and Josh Osich.

After Saturday's doubleheader, the Cubs sent Adbert Alzolay and Tyson Miller back to South Bend, although manager David Ross confirmed Alzolay is slated to start Thursday against Cincinnati.

There wasn't much news on Jose Quintana's recovery from left lat inflammation. Cubs manager David Ross said the plan was for Quintana to start playing catch Sunday or Monday.