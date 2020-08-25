Ross excited to have Quintana back

It might feel like the Cubs haven't missed left-hander Jose Quintana, since they're in first place as he comes back from a lacerated thumb. But manager David Ross explained why he's glad to have Quintana back.

"He's a guy that you just enjoy being around, the energy he brings on a daily basis," Ross said before Tuesday's game. "I'm excited about pulling the trigger out of the pen tonight and seeing what that looks like. I know he was a guy we were really excited about coming into the season and spring training. Then the accident happened and how deflating that could have been for him. But he's worked his tail off to get back to this point and I'm excited."

Quintana needed microsurgery on July 2 to repair a lacerated thumb, which happened in a dishwashing accident. He made his 2020 debut in the third inning against Detroit on Tuesday.

"He's nice to have around," Ross said. "He's got a great resume. He's a guy, especially being a starter, it doesn't feel like there's going to be a scenario he hasn't already been in. Nothing's going to phase him.

"It's really exciting halfway through the season get back a guy that has his track record."

To make room on the active roster for Quintana and Tyler Chatwood, Tuesday's starter, the Cubs sent pitcher Jason Adam and outfielder Ian Miller back to South Bend.