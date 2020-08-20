 

Bulls move up to No. 4 pick at NBA Draft lottery

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnišovas found a little luck Thursday at the NBA Draft Lottery.

    Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnišovas found a little luck Thursday at the NBA Draft Lottery. Associated Press

 
Updated 8/20/2020 8:09 PM

The Bulls didn't necessarily win the grand prize at Thursday's NBA Draft lottery. But they did move up to the No. 4 position and at least will avoid picking seventh for the fourth year in a row.

This is the Bulls' highest draft position since they snagged Derrick Rose with the No. 1 selection in 2008.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Minnesota landed the No. 1 pick, followed by Golden State, Charlotte and the Bulls. The rescheduled NBA Draft is set for Oct. 16.

There is no consensus top pick this year, but the top three are generally thought to be 6-7 point guard LaMelo Ball, who played in Australia last year; 6-5 shooting guard Anthony Edwards from Georgia; and 7-1 center James Wiseman from Memphis.

Some early suggestions for the Bulls could be 6-6 Isaac Okoro from Auburn, multiskilled 6-9 forward Deni Avdija from Israel or Dayton power forward Obi Toppin.

The rest of the lottery is Cleveland at No. 5, followed by Atlanta, Detroit, New York, Washington, Phoenix, San Antonio, Sacramento, New Orleans and Memphis, whose pick goes to Boston in a trade.

The Bulls started the night with the seventh-best lottery odds and a 7.5 percent chance of landing the first pick. The team with the seventh-best odds last year, New Orleans, won the top overall pick and chose Zion Williamson.

• Check back for more on this breaking story.

