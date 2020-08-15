Rizzo: 'This season is getting played'

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo celebrates while rounding third base with teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Chicago. Rizzo is confident that the season will go forward despite MLB's struggles containing COVID-19. Associated Press

There was more negative news in the NL Central on Saturday, as two games between Cincinnati and Pittsburgh were postponed after a Reds player tested positive for COVID-19.

This happened just as the St. Louis Cardinals played for the first time Saturday in more than two weeks due to a coronavirus outbreak.

After Saturday's game at Wrigley Field, Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo made a relatively bold prediction.

"I think we're going to play this season. This season is getting played," Rizzo said. "That's our mindset, that's our mentality. Just button everything up, be as safe as possible. That's what guys have been doing.

"Very unfortunate for the Reds to have that. It's scary, the unknown. The Cardinals, with their schedule coming up, it's tough. But that's what it is and six more weeks of a sprint. (Sunday) we'll be ready to play.

The Cubs have not had a player test positive for COVID-19 since summer training began July 3, but they have been touched by the virus, missing three games against the Cardinals that need to be made up. Pitching coach Tommy Hottovy endured a long bout with the disease during the hiatus, but was healthy enough to return when summer training began.

"I want what's best for our game," Cubs manager David Ross said. "It's hard to complain about something I have no control over. I just try to do what's best for our group, follow our protocols, do the best we can and other than that, it's out of my control."

Chatwood ready for start:

Cubs manager David Ross said Tyler Chatwood should be good to start one of Monday's games against St. Louis.

Chatwood was scratched from Friday's start against Milwaukee due to back tightness and replaced by Alec Mills.

"He (Chatwood) feels great today. Everything checked out," Ross said before Saturday's game.

The Cubs will need pitching depth with two doubleheaders against the Cardinals coming up Monday and Wednesday. Ross has said the Cubs are trying to get Adbert Alzolay stretched out at the South Bend satellite camp so he can come up as an extra starter if needed.

Colin Rea got his first start of the season Saturday, but the Cubs ended up using six pitchers in the 10-inning loss.

"You need those extra starters," Ross said. "That's why Major League Baseball kept the rosters expended. They know you're going to need some extra pitching in this unique season."

Kimbrel steps forward:

The Cubs saw encouraging signs from struggling reliever Craig Kimbrel on Friday. He pitched the ninth inning with no damage, picking up 2 strikeouts and a walk.

"Watching video and seeing the swings of the opposing players, seeing how late a couple guys were on his fastball, shows how deceptive it is," manager David Ross said. "You saw the tick into the 97s (mph). I think all the feedback has been positive and just another step in the right direction."

Meanwhile, Ross apologized to reliever Ryan Tepera for sending him down to South Bend before the start of the season. Tepera's ERA dropped to 3.52 after his appearance Saturday.

"Ryan Tepera has come back and proved me wrong," Ross said. "I was wrong on that. I went with another guy, and Ryan Tepera has done nothing but prove himself in his work here and you see the number of innings he's been able to work for us."