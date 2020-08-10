Cubs GM Hoyer wonders if a baseball bubble could aid playoffs

As the Cubs prepared to end their four-day break and head to Cleveland on Tuesday morning, there remains concern about whether Major League Baseball will be able to finish the season.

General manager Jed Hoyer discussed the possibility of a baseball bubble for the postseason when he met reporters on a Zoom call Monday.

"When I was speaking to the league, it does make some sense," Hoyer said. "There's a lot of travel in the postseason. I think what we've learned so far is travel is a difficult part of this. Both the Marlins and the Cardinals outbreaks happened on the road.

"With buses and planes and hotel rooms and smaller clubhouses and things like that, I think that's been a challenge. A challenge the league is trying to address, but a challenge nonetheless. I think a bubble situation for the playoffs could be in the best interest to make sure those games are played and that the right players are on the field deciding it."

Bringing several playoff teams to the same city wouldn't end the problem of hotels, buses and smaller visiting clubhouses, but it would keep players in one place for a longer period of time. MLB plans to increase the number of teams in the playoffs from 10 to 16 teams.

Of the two teams that experienced COVID-19 outbreaks, the Miami Marlins have returned to the field, while the St. Louis Cardinals are looking at 13 consecutive games postponed. The big question is whether MLB will be able to avoid more of these outbreaks.

"The Marlins and Cardinals are two things that people are talking about a lot and rightfully so, but I also think so many things about this season have gone exceptionally well," Hoyer said. "I think the competition on the field, the product on the field is frankly even better than I thought we could produce without fans. Players are really competing and I think ratings are up, people are watching.

"I think it's really important for our sport that we do this, but obviously we can't do it if it's not safe. I can't speculate about another outbreak, I can just say there's so much for us to play for and so many things are going well that I think we can avoid it."

Another dose of real world problems were evident in Chicago with the violence and looting downtown early Monday morning, which some Cubs players witnessed.

"I woke up and came straight to the field and guys were telling me about how bad it was downtown," manager David Ross said. "Some of them were woken up by different events last night. I just listened to their stories. Every day there's something new and I just hope that our world can get back to being better in so many ways."

Added Hoyer: "With so much tension on everyone's live right now, it's a sad end result of what's happening. One thing I think sports can provide is some levity and some distraction. Right now, we need it."

