Cubs-Cardinals series postponed after more Cards COVID-19 positive cases

St. Louis Cardinals' Paul DeJong, left, Yadier Molina are among the players who have tested positive for coronavirus. Associated Press

Friday was supposed to be baseball's return to semi-normalcy, with every team playing games.

Instead, MLB received another kick in the teeth from COVID-19.

Two more St. Louis Cardinals players tested positive for the virus, bringing the total among players and staff members to 16. Friday's scheduled game with the Cubs at Busch Stadium was immediately canceled.

As the day wore on, it became obvious the entire three-game weekend series would be wiped out. Reports suggested the team flew back to Chicago on Friday evening. The Cubs' next scheduled game is Tuesday in Cleveland, so it's likely they'll hold some team workouts at Wrigley Field this weekend.

The Cubs released a statement from team president Theo Epstein.

"Based on the information MLB has shared with us, postponing this series is a necessary step to protect the health and safety of the Cardinals and the Cubs. Therefore, it is absolutely the right thing to do.

"While it's obviously less than ideal, this is 2020, and we will embrace whatever steps are necessary to promote player and staff well-being and increase our chances of completing this season in safe fashion.

"We will be ready to go on Tuesday in Cleveland. In the meantime, we wish the Cardinals personnel involved a quick and complete recovery."

The Cubs have not had any players test positive for the coronavirus since summer training began on July 3. They'll get out of town and wait for the next game.

For the Cardinals, it's not so easy. The weekend wipeout will give St. Louis 10 unplayed games in a season that's only going to 60. The Cubs are not scheduled to return to St. Louis, while the Cardinals have two trips to Chicago on the calendar for a total of seven games.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the two latest players who tested positive are outfielder Austin Dean and reliever Ryan Helsley. A staff member also tested positive.

After playing in Minnesota last week, the Cardinals had 13 positive tests -- seven players and six staff members. The three recent additions are concerning because those players were with the team as it stayed quarantined in Milwaukee last weekend and during workouts at Busch Stadium this week.

According to the Post-Dispatch, some players experienced mild symptoms of the disease. A few staff members had more serious symptoms, but no one has required a hospital visit.

