Cubs-Cardinals postponed after another COVID-19 positive test

St. Louis Cardinals' Paul DeJong, left, Yadier Molina are among the players who have tested positive for coronavirus. Associated Press

Friday's scheduled Cubs-Cardinals game in St. Louis has been postponed, according to Major League Baseball.

"Following an additional positive test for COVID-19 by a St. Louis Cardinals player, tonight's scheduled game between the Cardinals and Cubs at Busch Stadium has been postponed to allow for additional testing and to complete the contact tracing process," MLB announced.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Cardinals will go through another round of testing and contact tracing to determine if the spread is wider.

The Cardinals haven't played in nine days because 13 people in their traveling party -- 6 players and 7 staff members -- tested positive after a series in Minnesota. St. Louis placed the six players on the injured list, including shortstop Paul DeJong and catcher Yadier Molina, and appeared ready to resume their schedule against the Cubs.

The Cubs have not had a player test positive for COVID-19 since summer training began July 3.