Football, girls volleyball, boys soccer seasons moved to spring by IHSA

The Illinois High School Association board of directors voted on Wednesday to move the football, girls volleyball and boys soccer seasons to spring.

All other fall sports -- boys and girls golf, boys and girls cross country, girls swimming and girls tennis -- will be played as scheduled, with restrictions, according to the IHSA. The plan has been sent to the Illinois Department of Health for final approval.

After weeks of uncertainty, the Illinois High School Association's board of directors made that decision at its meeting on Wednesday, following news from Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office that placed new restrictions on a wide array of sports, including school-based programs.

"This plan, like nearly every aspect of our current lives, remains fluid," said IHSA executive director Craig Anderson. "Changes may come, and if they do, we will be agile while putting safety and students first. It was important that we provide a framework today for our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and officials to begin preparing for the 2020-21 school year."

The newly released guidance from the governor's office categorizes sports into three risk levels, lower, medium, or higher, based on the amount of contact between athletes and their proximity during play.

That guidance sets four levels of play allowed based on current public health conditions. In level 1, only no-contact practices and training are allowed. In level 2, intra-team scrimmages are allowed with parental consent for minors but there can be no competitive play. In level 3, intra-conference, intra-EMS-region or intra-league play is allowed and there may be state- or league-championship games allowed for low-risk sports only. In level 4, tournaments, out-of-conference/league play, and out-of-state play are allowed. Championship games would also be allowed in level 4.

According to the guidelines, football is considered a higher risk sport and will be in level 1 effective Aug. 15. The guidelines did not specify a timetable for moving from one level to the next.

Other fall sports and their levels include soccer and volleyball as medium risk; cross country, swimming and tennis as lower risk.