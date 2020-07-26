COVID becomes even bigger concern as Cubs head to Cincy

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto (19) reacts to hitting a solo home run with Eugenio Suarez (7) during a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Saturday, July 25, 2020. The Tigers won 6-4. AP Photo/Aaron Doster

It might be too soon to call Cincinnati the first COVID-19 hotspot of the baseball season. But that happens to be where the Cubs are headed for their first road trip, beginning Monday.

On Sunday, the Reds announced one positive test for the coronavirus, while two other players were scratched from the lineup after feeling ill.

The Cubs finished their first series of the shortened season with a 9-1 win over Milwaukee at Wrigley Field, behind 3 home runs and an encouraging outing from pitcher Tyler Chatwood.

It's been relatively smooth sailing for the Cubs so far when it comes to the coronavirus -- with no positive tests among players yet -- but this is where it could get real.

"It's definitely something to be concerned about, if a clubhouse guy went over to their locker room, things like that," Anthony Rizzo said. "Making sure the locker room is deep-cleaned. Defintiely going to be paying attention to the Tigers now (Cincinnati's opponent this weekend), to see if (anyone) tests positive.

"A little nervewracking, but I'm sure MLB and the Reds will do everything they need to do to make us feel safe."

On Sunday, the Reds placed Matt Davidson on the IL after a positive coronavirus test. Davidson, who played for the White Sox from 2016-18, started Cincinnati's opener on Friday at designated hitter and got 2 at bats before being replaced.

Reds second baseman Mike Moustakas also went on the IL because he woke up feeling ill Sunday morning after playing in the first two games of the weekend. Centerfielder Nick Senzel was a late scratch from Sunday's game, also for not feeling well.

"We're hopeful that it's nothing," Reds manager David Bell said before Sunday's contest, according to mlb.com. "Hopefully, we're just being overly cautious. If there is any doubt, we have to stay home."

There is no minimum number of days a player has to spend on the COVID IL. Moustakas will need two negative tests at least 24 hours apart to be cleared for a return to the active roster.

The Cubs will be in Cincinnati for four days, which means they'll have to be careful both at the ballpark and during their down time at the hotel.

"I brought sheets, I brought my own towels," catcher Willson Contreras said. "I'm bringing some Lysol because you don't know where you're going. We have to find a way to make that (hotel) room like home. You have to find yourself reading a book, or something inside. I know it's a little weird, but we have to make adjustments."

After pitching Sunday, Chatwood won't take the mound against the Reds. He said he was given the option of staying home, but decided to travel with the team.

"As different as this season is already, I want to try to make it as normal as possible, be out there for the boys, be rooting them on, be able to get my work in," Chatwood said. "Hopefully they've got some good movies on TV."

Rizzo typically works out at the team hotel on the road, but plans to shift his workouts to the stadium.

"It's an adjustment this year I knew I'd have to make, not being able to get up early, work out and take a nap, do whatever, get some lunch," he said. "I'll adjust and find a new routine on the road."

Teams are allowed to bring a three-man taxi squad on the road this year. Ross said infielder Hernan Perez will make the trip for sure, but he wasn't sure if anyone else would go.

Cubs hitters got healthy on Sunday, to use a bad pun. Contreras drilled a rocket home run to left-center field in the seventh inning, then Ian Happ and Rizzo added wind-aided, opposite-field shots in the eighth.

The bottom of the order helped put the Cubs ahead early. In the second, Kyle Schwarber doubled and scored on a Jason Heyward ground out. In the fourth, three consecutive RBI singles by Nico Hoerner, Victor Caratini and Happ made it 5-0. Conteras contributed an RBI double in the fourth.

Later on, Kris Bryant (1-for-14) and Heyward (1-for-10) collected their first hits of the season.

Twitter: @McGrawDHBulls